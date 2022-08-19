One dead, another struggles for life in alleged illegal coal mining mishap

Tura, Aug 19: One person was killed while another severely injured in an incident of alleged illegal coal mining in the district of West Khasi Hills (WKH).

The incident occurred early this morning in the village of Urak, a remote hamlet close to Goreng under Shallang Police Station.

Details are still being awaited as to what exactly had taken place. The WKH police swung into action after information about the incident had been. However, the remoteness of the place has made information gathering as well as verifying information extremely difficult.

The deceased has been identified as Lapendro Sangma (34) of the village of Uguri, Goraimari under Kharkutta PS in North Garo Hills and the injured, who apparently suffered a major leg injury, has been identified as Hendid Momin of the same village.

West Khasi Hills (WKH) police sources informed that a team had been sent to the spot. More details are awaited.

“The place is extremely remote and is in difficult terrain with low network connectivity. We will be able to provide more details on what has happened once the team is back,” stated that source.