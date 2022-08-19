Delhi’s education model, Sisodia on NYT front page, Centre sends CBI: Kejriwal

“The same day when America’s most reputed newspaper NYT has lauded Delhi’s model and has published Manish Sisodia’s photo on the front page, the Centre has sent the CBI to his residence. We welcome CBI and will cooperate in the probe. The searches/raids were conducted earlier too, but nothing was found. Nothing will be found now too,” said Kejriwal in his tweet in Hindi.

In a subsequent tweet, he said that Delhi’s model of health and education were being discussed across the world and ‘they want to stop it’.

“The whole world is talking about Delhi’s model of health and education. They want to stop this. That’s why Delhi’s health and education ministers are being raided and arrested. In 75 years, whoever did good work, was stopped. That is why India remained behind. But we will not stop the good work being done in Delhi,” Kejriwal said.

Earlier, shortly before the raids began, Kejriwal shared The New York Times front page article featuring Delhi’s Education model and Manish Sisodia. Kejriwal said that he is the best education minister in Independent India.

“Delhi has made India proud. Delhi model is on the front page of the biggest newspaper of the US. Manish Sisodia is the best education minister of independent India,” said Kejriwal sharing the NYT article.