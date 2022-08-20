Rangdajied Utd steal 1-0 win over Mawkhar SC

SHILLONG, Aug 19: Knerktilang Buam’s 14th minute goal allowed Rangdajied United FC a 1-0 win over Mawkhar SC in the 37th match of the Shillong Premier League 2021-22 at the MFA Turf, Polo Grounds, on Thursday.

Buam scored via a deflection off a defender taking the ball away from Mawkhar goalkeeper Banshanskhem Kharsyntiew.

The two teams played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture on June 18.

Rangdajied could have been two goals up within the first 30 minutes but a strong Oresterwell Langshiang left-footer was put away by a brilliant dive by Kharsyntiew.

Mawkhar also created one good chance of their own in the first half but Bansanbha Khongsdam’s attempt was blocked by RUFC custodian Banshanlang Sten.

The second half saw Rangdajied with a few more look-ins but their lack of an attacker up front to provide them goals was evident.

Although he is the club’s top scorer with four goals, Donboklang Lyngdoh has not found the back of the net since the fifth match and his goalless streak continued today, though he had a great chance in the 73rd minute only for his shot to be blocked by Kharsyntiew at the near post.

With five minutes left on the clock, Mawkhar’s energetic Justerwell Tham had a go but Sten put the ball out with a dive.

This was the goalie’s third clean sheet in a row and, although the team find it difficult to score, they are miserly at the back, having conceded only five in 10 matches.

With that, Rangdajied snatched three crucial points to finish right behind Langsning (on goal difference) and Mawlai.

On Saturday, sixth-placed Malki SC (4 points) will take on fourth-placed Ryntih SC (14) at 4 pm. Ryntih had soundly beaten Malki in the first leg 3-0 on 17 June.