SWKHD youth to take part in Ladakh mountain biking Eliminator WC

MAWKYRWAT, Aug 19: A 25-year-old cyclist from Keniong village, 25 kilometres from Mawkyrwat in South West Khasi Hills District has been selected to represent Meghalaya in the upcoming Union Cyclist International (UCI) Mountain Biking (MTB) Eliminator World Cup, 2022 which will be held in Ladakh on September 4.

The cyclist Maitshaphrang Kharwanniang was also a silver medallist at the XCO Cross Country Men Elite during the recently concluded 4th Meghalaya Games, 2022. He is the youngest son of Dweinsy Kharwanniang from Keniong village but has now settled in Mawkyrwat.

Another youth from Meghalaya who was selected for the UCI MTB Eliminator at Ladakh was Kevin John Khyllait from Mairang in Eastern West Khasi Hills District who was also a gold medallist at the 4th Meghalaya Games.

Speaking to media persons on Friday, Kharwanniang said that he started cycling when he was about 15 years old, but it was only in 2019 that he began to take cycling seriously.

Kharwanniang said that being a boy from a modest financial background and raised by a single mother, he faced numerous challenges in fulfilling his dreams.

High-quality bicycles meant for mountain biking are expensive as they use a lot of foreign-made components.

He confessed that his family members were unhappy with his choice to look at mountain biking as a profession, but he somehow managed to convince them that cycling has developed into a hsought-after sport in the state, country and across the globe.

His family has since, expressed their happiness with what he has achieved.

Kharwanniang further added that he has prepared well for the competition and expressed hope that both he and his friend Kevin John Khyllait will be able to bring laurels to the state.