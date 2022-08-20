USTM confers Hon. D. Litt. to Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Musallam

Guwahati, August 20 : With the traditional gesture of honouring research and scientific interests, the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) has recently conferred Hon. D. Litt. Degree to Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of Sharjah Institute for Heritage, United Arab Emirates for his outstanding contribution in the field of research in the Gulf and Arab cultural heritage and his profound efforts in supporting researchers and institutions concerned with heritage across the world.

The degree was handed over to Dr Abdulaziz on last Monday by Chancellor of USTM, Mahbubul Hoque in the presence of an august gathering in the University’s Central Auditorium.

Receiving the award of Hon. D. Litt., the Chairman of Sharjah Institute for Heritage, UAE thanked the founder Chancellor of USTM for work and achievement of the university. He has assured of all support to USTM to work jointly in the field of culture, literature and heritage. Watching the display of cultural diversity of the North East by USTM students, he has expressed his interest to work with USTM for further research globally and suggested to set up mega heritage museum at USTM.

“We will invite USTM students for world cultural festival at Sharjah”, he added. The Sharjah Institute for Heritage has been working with UNESCO in a global platform for cultural integration connecting people for peace and harmony.

Earlier, welcoming the dignitaries, Shri Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of USTM expressed his gratitude to the Dr Abdulaziz for showing his magnanimous gesture by accepting the honour conferred by USTM. He also emphasised on cultural exchange and integration of the two countries. Prof. GD Sharma, VC of USTM also addressed the august gathering and said that USTM wants to carve a niche in higher education.

Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam is known for his research and scientific interests in the Gulf and Arab cultural heritage and has been working incessantly to support researchers and institutions concerned with heritage. An Emirati novelist, writer, researcher and consultant in cultural heritage, he has a collection of publications in culture, fairy tales, folk memory and Nabati poetry where many of his works have been translated into English, Italian, Spanish and Czech, including his book “Encyclopedia of Mythical Beings” which was recently translated into Russian. Dr Al-Musallam holds a doctorate in history and heritage from the Hassan II University of Casablanca, Morocco.

He has received a number of Emirati and Gulf awards including; Certificate of Excellence in Government Performance in the Public Service by Government of Sharjah, Cultural Personality of the Year 2012, Medal of the Gulf Innovators – Research category in Oral History – Kuwait 2014. He was chosen as a candidate for the Swedish Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award 2016 Sweden.