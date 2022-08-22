EGH groups supports demand for HC Bench, GHADC Court

Tura, Aug 22: Combined groups from Williamnagar including the GSU, FAF, FKJGP and AIGU on Monday lent support to the demand of the Williamnagar Bar Association for the setting up of a HC Bench for Garo Hills in the town as well as the GHADC Court along with its branch offices.

The organizations in a statement said that the demand is a legitimate one given that Meghalaya is celebrating 50 years of statehood, and improving the judicial system at the lower level would greatly benefit the poorer sections of the people and bring all round development to the state.

On the demand for the establishment of GHADC branch offices along with its Court in the town, the organizations said that such a move would bring the GHADC administration closer to the people and ensure swift justice to victims.

Apart from lending support to the demand, the organizations said that they were ready to adopt various means to mobilize the people about the demand and work towards the cause until it materializes.