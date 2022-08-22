Audio-visual hub at Jyoti Chitraban to benefit NE filmmakers: Himanta

Guwahati, Aug 22: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday dedicated a state-of-the-art audio-visual hub of Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio at a function on the premises of the film institute here.

The 10-crore project had its commencement on November 10, 2019 and is supported by North Eastern Council.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said the inauguration of the audio-visual hub marked an important day in the history of the film industry in the region, as from now onwards, film producers across Northeast would not have to go to either Chennai or Mumbai for post-production activities of their films.

The state of the art facilities put in place in the audio-visual hub will enable the filmmakers to get their post production done using the latest technology.

The chief minister said the subsidised rates at which the facilities at the audio-visual hub would be given on hire to film producers would help them do their post production work such as picture editing, sound editing, sound mixing, visual effects, colour correction, graphic designing, etc in the state.

He further said that though the COVID-19 pandemic has had its impact on the Assamese film industry, the state government has been taking several innovative steps to revitalise the industry.

Hailing the film studio for its role in promoting the art of filmmaking in Assam, the chief minister said the institution has adapted itself to the changing times.

He said the institution, which was set up in the year 1961, was a manifestation of the dream of cultural doyen Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agrawala who made the first Assamese film ‘Joymati’.

Stating the journey of Assamese films, which made its first appearance in the year 1935, Sarma said that over the years the films have been a medium which reflect aspirations of the people.

The chief minister also announced that the state government would build an auditorium with 1500-seat capacity at Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio.