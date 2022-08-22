Deficit teachers to wear black badges on Teachers’ Day

Tura, Aug 22: The Garo Hills Deficit School Teachers’ and Employees’ Association (GHDSTEA) has announced that its members would be donning black badges on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, September 5, to show their displeasure over the government’s failure to fulfil its promises made recently.

The resolution to show their protest was taken in an executive meeting of the association held on August 18.

According to the association, despite the assurance by the Chief Secretary and the Additional Chief Secretary for the release of the pending 50% Revised arrears as well as the Death-cum-Retirement-Gratuity (DCRG) @ Rs 10 lakhs, which were made in separate meetings with the teachers, the assurance is yet to materialize till date.

The association also warned that it would be compelled to undertake further agitations if the pending dues are not released soon.