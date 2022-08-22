Soldier injured in Rajouri ‘Fidayeen’ attack succumbs

Defence Ministry spokesman, Lt Colonel Devender Anand, tweeted: “In a solemn wreath-laying ceremony Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Army Cdr Northern Command & all ranks paid homage with full Military Honours to the #braveheart Havaldar Satyapal who succumbed to his injuries; fought #gallantly during the terrorist attack in #Rajouri sector”.
Four soldiers, including a JCO, and two ‘Fidayeen’ (suicide) terrorists were killed on August 11 when alert troops foiled the terrorists’ attempt to enter the army camp at Pargal village in Darhal area of Rajouri.
IANS
Comments are closed.