Soldier injured in Rajouri ‘Fidayeen’ attack succumbs

A soldier, injured in the August 11 terrorist suicide attack in J&K’s Rajouri district, succumbed in the hospital on Monday, taking the toll of killed army personnel to five, officials said.

Defence Ministry spokesman, Lt Colonel Devender Anand, tweeted: “In a solemn wreath-laying ceremony Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Army Cdr Northern Command & all ranks paid homage with full Military Honours to the #braveheart Havaldar Satyapal who succumbed to his injuries; fought #gallantly during the terrorist attack in #Rajouri sector”.

Four soldiers, including a JCO, and two ‘Fidayeen’ (suicide) terrorists were killed on August 11 when alert troops foiled the terrorists’ attempt to enter the army camp at Pargal village in Darhal area of Rajouri.