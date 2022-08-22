SC terminates mandate of CoA to manage affairs of AIFF

The bench added that it is passing the order to facilitate revocation of suspension of AIFF by FIFA and holding of prestigious FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India and also allow participation of Indian players and teams in international events.
The top court said the returning officers (ROs), who have been appointed, shall be deemed to be ROs appointed by it, since no objection has been recorded by the contesting parties, and the election programme is permitted to be modified by extending the date of election by a period of one week. “Voters list for the ensuing election shall consist of 36 member associations representing states/UTs…,” added the bench.
IANS
Comments are closed.