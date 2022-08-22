NPP candidate for 4- Mowkaiaw Constituency declared by Conrad Sangma

Jowai, Aug 22: The National People’s Party today declared its official candidate for 4- Mowkaiaw Legislative Assembly constituency at a big gathering organised by the Block NPP Mowkaiaw.

13-Sahsniang Saphai NPP MDC, Habahun Dkhar was declared the party candidate by the Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma at a public rally held at Madan Khmutwasain Play ground at Mookaiaw.

Beside Chief Minister of Meghalaya who is also the National President of NPP, the general meeting was also attended by Jowai MLA, Wailadmiki Shylla, Raliang MLA, Commingone Ymbon, the JHADC CEM, Thombor Shiwat besides other NPP MDCs from East and West Jaintia Hills also Bajop Pynrope KHADC MDC from Rymbrai Jyrngam constituency and other party workers both from the state and Jaintia Hills.

Sangma announced a sanction for the construction of internal road for Mowkaiaw villaeand also informed that the government has sanction for reparing the internal road of Mowkaiaw village.

“The Government has decided to come with an outpost at Barato to address the issue involving crimes in the border area and soon within a month time we will lay the foundation stone at Barato and Fire Service Station at Raliang.” Sangma told the gathering.

He also informed that the border issue for the second phase has been in place particularly for the disputed Block I and Block II beside Langpih in West Khasi Hills.

The chief minister urged the people of the state to have faith on the NPP for allround development and also promises that the interstate road from Shangpung till Block (Jrikyndeng) will be taken up by the government beside education, health and road infrastructure.

Others dignitaries who spoke on the occassion were District President NPP, Wailadmiki Shylla who confirmed and felicitated all the newly-appointed leaders, MLA 3-Raliang, Comingone Ymbon, CEM JHADC, Thombor Shiwat, aspiring candidate, MDC 13-Saphai, Habahun Dkhar, Rambrai-Jyrngam MDC, who also the spoke person of NPP youthwing, Bajop Pyngrope, MDCs from 4-Mowkaiaw LA Constituency and others dignitaries.