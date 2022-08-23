Five Muay Thai fighters from the state competed at the Muay Thai World Championship

Five Muay Thai fighters from the state – Mary Christine Wriang, Alphonsa Wriang, Bansahnamkyrpang Warkhyllew, Eberest Lyngdoh and Naphilawanbet Nongspung – along with Muay Thai Association of Meghalaya president Angelus Sun, during a press conference in the city, on Monday. The five fighters competed at the Muay Thai World Championship, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia earlier this month with Mary Christine and Alphonsa winning silver and bronze medals respectively. (ST)