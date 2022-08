Mason (Ohio), Aug 22: Caroline Garcia of France defeated Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic 6-2, 6-4 in the Western & Southern Open final, becoming the first qualifier to ever win a WTA 1000 title since the tier was created in 2009.

The 28-year-old former world No 4 will surge back into the Top-20 on Monday. She overcame Kvitova to win her 10th career title, third of the season, and first WTA 1000 since 2017. (IANS)