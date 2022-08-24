‘Vibrant North East’ begins in Guwahati from Aug 25

Guwahati, Aug 24: Over 50 exhibitors, including government stalls from Nagaland, Meghalaya, Assam and Mizoram, besides those from central ministries, universities, ICAR and private stalls, will take part in a three-day exhibition, ‘Vibrant North East 2022’, that gets underway here from Thursday.

The exhibition to be held at the Veterinary College Playground, Khanapara, is being organised by the Centre for Agriculture and Rural Development, New Delhi and supported by the Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture and DONER ministry.

The inaugural function will be joined by Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture chairman, MJ Khan; P.L Thanga; former secretary, North Eastern Council; and NABARD chief general manager, Naveen Dhingra, among others.

The development meet of North Eastern Region that follows the inauguration of the exhibition, will be held at Taj Vivanta hotel, which will be participated by a host of dignitaries from the government and the industry, including chief executive officers and directors of the industry.

In addition to this, the North East Agro and Food Summit 2022 will be organised on August 26 at the same venue, which is going to be participated by 100 delegates from all over the country.

The summit is sponsored by the Union ministry of food processing industries.

The concluding function of the exhibition will be graced by the Governor on August 27.