Casemiro presented to United fans

Manchester, Aug 23: Manchester United completed the signing of Casemiro for a reported $60 million, hours after the Brazil international made an emotional departure from Real Madrid after nine years at the Spanish club.

The 30-year-old Casemiro has signed a contract until 2026. He was presented to United’s fans on the field at Old Trafford ahead of the Premier League game against Liverpool.

“I’m ending one beautiful journey in Madrid whilst starting another in Manchester,” Casemiro said in a United statement, “as determined as ever to win football matches, win trophies and make our fans proud by bringing success to this great club.”

United has been looking to sign a defensive midfielder during this transfer window and has been closely linked with Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong. Casemiro is older than De Jong but has the experience of winning five Champions League titles and playing 63 times for Brazil. (AP)