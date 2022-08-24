Langsning suffer loss to Nangkiew

SHILLONG, Aug 23: Langsning FC dropped points to further reduce their title hopes after losing to Nangkiew Irat SC 1-0 in the 40th match of the Shillong Premier League 2021-22 at the MFA Turf, Polo Grounds, on Tuesday.

The lone goal of what was an important game for Nangkiew Irat was scored by A Shaibor Nongrum in the 81st minute via a header. Earning full three points is important for them to avoid relegation.

With this result, Nangkiew Irat moved up to fifth place ahead of Shillong Lajong with 13 points while Langsning remain second with 18 points. All teams in the Shillong Premier League have now played 10 matches.

In the reverse fixture on June 22, Nangkiew held Langsning 2-2

The goal came about after Nangkiew Irat captain Damehun Syih went up the left flank where he was watched by Banteilang Lyngdoh, who perhaps gave him a little too much space to cross the ball, which Nongrum pounced on by getting in front of Ambilstar Sun and heading it powerfully into the net.

The second half is when Nangkiew are at their most dangerous – they have scored 11 out of their 14 goals in the second 45 minutes, with five of these coming in the last 10.

Other highlights saw Nangkiew Irat’s Chanmitre Thma miss from point blank range in only the second minute of the game, while Syih struck the upright with a shot in first half stoppage time.

There were several missed chances in the early part of the second half, with Nangkiew’s Thma and Banshan Nongdhar and Langsning’s Figo Syndai all off target.

Langsning, two-time champions, put their opponents under a spell of intense pressure around 70 minutes but failed to break Nangkiew Irat’s resolve.

In the dying minutes, Nongdhar almost scored his team’s second goal when a cross by Apborlang Kurbah found him. But Nongdhar lost balance in front of an open goal but he slipped, with the ball going nowhere.

It was only the second time in their campaign that Langsning went without scoring. This was Nangkiew Irat’s second clean sheet, with Bobbyson Nongtdu handling the situation well enough between the sticks.

On Friday, Malki SC and Mawkhar SC will meet. Malki had picked up the first of their two wins in the reverse fixture on June 24.