Dravid tests positive, could miss Asia Cup

New Delhi, Aug 23: India head coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 and didn’t accompany the Rohit Sharma-led team that left for Dubai to compete in the Asia Cup, starting August 27, BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed on Tuesday.

“Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 in a routine test conducted ahead of the team’s departure to the UAE for Asia Cup 2022.

“Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team and has mild symptoms. He will join the team once he returns with a negative COVID-19 report,” Shah said in a release.

It is understood that for the time being, assistant coach Paras Mhambrey will be in-charge of the team but a call on whether NCA head VVS Laxman will join the team in Dubai will be taken later on Tuesday. (PTI)