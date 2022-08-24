Govt rejigs Police dept

SHILLONG, Aug 23: The state government has effected a major reshuffle in the state police department.

As per the notification, South Garo Hills Superintendent of Police (SP) Rituraj Ravi has been transferred and posted as the Director, SCRB, Meghalaya, against the existing vacancy while South West Garo Hills SP Siddharth Kumar Ambedkar has been transferred and posted as the SP of South Garo Hills.

Similarly, while East Khasi Hills SP (Traffic) Shailendra Bamaniya has been transferred and posted as North Garo Hills SP, North Garo Hills SP Abraham T Sangma has been transferred and posted as the East Garo Hills SP.,

Meanwhile, Assistant Inspector General of Police (Admn) Gabriel K langrai has been transferred and posted as the Commandant of SF-10 and Commandant, 2nd MLP Bn, Goeragre, Stephen A Rynjah has been transferred and posted as the South West Garo Hills SP.

Similarly, Assistant Inspector General of Police (Estt) Dr Sacheng R Marak has been transferred and posted as the Assistant Inspector General of Police (Admn), while East Garo Hills SP Bruno A Sangma has been transferred and posted as Commandant, 2nd MLP Bn, Goeragre.

“The services of Jerry FK Marak, Commandant, SF-10, Meghalaya, Shillong are placed at the disposal of Personnel & AR(A) Department for posting as the Inspector General (Prisons), Meghalaya, Shillong with effect from the date of voluntarily retirement of M. Kharkrang, i.e 1st September, 2022,” the notification said.