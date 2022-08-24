NCC Director Gen on Shillong visit from today

SHILLONG, Aug 23: Director General of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh, will be on a two-day visit to the state capital from Wednesday.

According to a statement, Lt. Gen. Singh, during his visit, will review NCC activities in the Northeastern region. He will visit North East Directorate, NER, and other formations and units in Shillong, and will hold interactions with the state administrations of Meghalaya and Assam, and will discuss and coordinate various NCC-related issues.

“His visit is expected to give a fresh impetus to NCC activities in the entire region,” the statement said.