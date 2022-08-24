MeECL cautions public against fraudulent alerts on power bills

SHILLONG, Aug 23: The Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) has cautioned the general public against fraudulent messages on electricity bill that have been doing rounds on social media.

A statement from the MeECL in this regard informed that messages such as “Dear consumer, your electricity power will be disconnected tonight at 9:30 pm from electricity office because your previous month bill was not update. Please immediately contact with our electricity office 7439373035. Thank you” have been circulating on social media.

“It may be noted that MeECL/MePDCL does not issue such messages and public is advised to ignore such phishing messages and not to give details of their bank account or KYC etc,” the MeECL said in the statement.