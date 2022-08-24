Stone, limestone quarries in Pynursla given clean chit

SHILLONG, Aug 23: East Khasi Hills district administration has given clean chit to the stone and limestone quarries operating within Pynursla Civil Subdivision.

East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, in a letter to Civil Societies Women’s Organisation (CSWO) president Agnes Kharshiing, said that an inspection was conducted along the stretch from Laitlyngkot to Pynursla by the ADC in charge, Pynursla.

Following the inspection, three quarries situated at a short distance from national highway were found abandoned while five legal stone quarries and one legal limestone quarry were found operating within Pynursla Civil Sub Division.

It was also informed that environmental clearances have already been issued to the functional quarries by the District Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority, East Khasi Hills, and the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority.