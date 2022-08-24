New ‘militant outfits’ in Karbi Anglong under cop radar

Guwahati, Aug 24: At a time when militant outfits from Karbi Anglong have shunned arms to join the mainstream, some “newly-formed groups” in the central Assam district have emerged and now come under the radar of the state police force.

On Wednesday, Assam Police “picked up” six members of a newly-formed group called National Socialist Council of Karbi Anglong (NSCKA) while another, the key member of the outfit, was injured in a shootout with police.

“Seven boys from Karbi Anglong got together, bought three pistols and started a new organisation called National Socialist Council of Karbi Anglong. Six have been picked up. The main person, Pabitra Teron, has been injured in a shootout with police. Weapons have been recovered and the group neutralised,” Assam special DGP (law and order) Gyanendra Pratap Singh informed.

The incident is the second of its kind to have taken place this month.

On August 3, three members of another newly-formed insurgent outfit, “Karbi United Liberation Army (KULA)” were arrested while one was injured during an encounter with the police.

“Some misguided youths wanted to bring disquiet to Karbi Anglong through extortion and violence by forming Karbi United Liberation Army (KULA). Karbi Anglong police have dismantled the fledgling group and arrested three persons, including the self-styled chairman of the outfit, Daniel Teron,” the special DGP (law and order) had informed.

According to reports, the encounter ensued between police and militants in the Manja area of Karbi Anglong district after the former reached the spot following inputs about the outfit’s activities.

Upon seeing the police personnel, the militants allegedly opened fire on them, following which the police retaliated and injured one militant.