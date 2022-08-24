BJP lashes out at WGH SP over price hike issue, calls for his removal

Tura, Aug 24: The BJP – Tura has lashed out at the superintendent of police (SP) of West Garo Hills (WGH) district, Vivekanand Singh after a case was made against the Meghalaya Chamber of Commerce blaming them for the price hike of products in the town of Tura.

Earlier yesterday, Aug 23, the SP had accused incarcerated Bernard Marak of being behind the hike in prices of products through illegal collections from shop owners in Tura Bazaar.

Reacting to the statement of the SP, Wilver Danggo, the BJP – Tura general secretary, called the allegations baseless while adding that an effort was being made to malign the BJP for seeking his removal from the district.

“The statement given by the Tura SP is baseless as he wants to malign our image because we demanded his removal from Tura,” said Wilver in a press release.

He added that price rise was taking place across the country and across all commodities.

“Does it imply that the price hike in whole India is because of Bernard, Wilver, Anish & Patcheng? The SP must answer this,” he added.

Further Wilver questioned the authority of the police in matters of price hike in products.

“In matters of price hike, the District Administration will interfere and not the police. Police are for law and order and not to check price hikes. MCC is a traders’ organisation and consists of 400 mixed community members. Why is it that the Tura SP gives the names of BJP members’ and that too only of one community,” questioned the BJP leader.

Wilver added that BJP members were cooperating with the police since the beginning, however the new disclosure indicated political vendetta.

“We still demand removal of Tura SP as we do not need a person sitting in the top post in the district and acting on the direction of his higher ups. We need a fair investigation and we still demand for an independent enquiry into Bernard Marak’s case,” asserted Wilver.