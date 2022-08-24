No rethink on border agreement: Conrad

SHILLONG, Aug 23: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday ruled out any changes in the memorandum of understanding signed between Meghalaya and Assam to resolve the interstate border dispute in the six areas taken up in the first phase.

The chief minister also did not have any assurance to give to the pressure groups who met him with their demand to bring three villages – Joypur, Salbari and Hahuapara – back to Meghalaya.

The pressure groups present at the meeting included KSU, FKJGP, ADE and FAF, among others.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Sangma said the pressure groups raised concerns about some areas and government presented to them the historical facts and the 2011 report based on which the discussion had taken place.

“We showed them how villages mentioned by them were already in Assam as per the 2011 map. It is difficult to change the map now and include those villages in Meghalaya,” he said, adding that the two governments will now move forward with the second phase of talks.

“But there is no question of changing the MoU as these three villages are located 10-15 metres away from the line we have proposed,” he said.

Not satisfied with the CM’s explanation, KSU president Lambok Marngar said Meghalaya and Assam are in India and not in Pakistan or other countries. So they can definitely discuss and make the correction.”

FKJGP’s Garo Hills president Pritam Arengh also said that they would urge the government to make the correction and include the three villages in Meghalaya.

Suspended Congress MLA from Rambrai-Jyrngam Kimfa Marbaniang also requested the CM to try and get back the three villages left out in the first phase of the border talks and to take up the matter with his Assam counterpart.

“Take everybody on board and form a better regional committee. Even though we lost some villages in the first phase, we should try our best to bring them back to Meghalaya during the second phase of the talks,” he said.

On the three villages that went to Assam, Marbaniang said: “The people want to be in Assam, and if our CM can speak to his Assam counterpart to bring them back, they will be very happy.”

He said the people of these villages were very much consulted during the first phase, but the regional committee had to go according to the map submitted to the Assam government in 2011. These villages were outside the map of Meghalaya in the documents.

“We had to go with that but after all the consultations, we have seen the people really want to be in Meghalaya,” he added.

When pointed out that the second phase involves Langpih, one of the most complicated areas in his constituency, Marbaniang said: “The Sordars, headmen and Himas have to be taken on board to make them understand the purpose of settlement before seeking public opinion.”

He said he heard some pressure groups and leaders say that the government messed up in the first phase. “But we tried our best to take people on board and which state they want to be in. While most wanted to be in Meghalaya, but we missed out on the Hahuapara, Salbari and Joypur villages, which were not shown to fall in Meghalaya in 2011,” he said.

Recalling that he had advised against rushing through the first phase of talks, Marbaniang said: “We should go a bit slow, especially in Langpih, Block I and II and take everybody on board and see the reaction of people before deciding.”

Bajop Pyngrope, the MDC of the area said, “The two states are moving forward with the second phase and it includes Langpih where 298 sq km of land is disputed. We are hopeful that with the stakeholders coming on board, there won’t be any criticism in the future.”

“I request all the NGOs to come together and work instead of opposing the border talks,” he added.