Ban on hawkers, street vendors in strategic areas of city

SHILLONG, Aug 23: Taking a cue from the recent observation of the High Court of Meghalaya that “the Court takes a dim view of hawkers taking over footpaths and pedestrian walkways virtually all over Shillong and Tura, the two main cities in the state and even elsewhere” and that “no effective traffic management may be possible unless hawkers are regulated and are removed from the carriageways”, the East Khasi Hills district administration on Tuesday issued an order imposing a ban on hawkers and street vendors in certain strategic areas of the city.

The areas where hawking and street vending has been prohibited include GS Road to District Council, Umsohsun to Motphran; Motphran to Mawlonghat (Anjalee); Motphran junction; Motphran to Mission Compound; YMCA to Motphran point; Thana Road; Jail Road; Police Bazaar Main Road (Khyndai Lad to Dreamland); Khyndai Lad point; Polo bridge to SRGT; Polo bridge to Lawmali; Civil Hospital area (NH44);

IGP point; Barik point; Laitumkhrah Main Road from Fire Brigade to Beat House and from Beat House to Police point; Laban Last Stop; Rynjah; Nongmensong point to Wahkdait and Madanrting Taxi Stand.

In the order issued on Tuesday, East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Isawanda Laloo said that in several areas in Shillong, hawkers and street vendors are occupying space on the roadside/ pavement/ public footpath causing obstruction not only to traffic but also to movement of pedestrians.

The order said that Chief Secretary DP Wahlang, in a meeting convened on Monday to monitor compliance to the High Court’s order, had directed the respective deputy commissioners to take immediate action on the matter.

“Complaints have been received from local authorities and residents that the number of roadside vendors in various locations in the city has rapidly increased and that the unregulated seating of hawkers has hampered free movement of pedestrians and vehicular traffic…this restriction and obstruction to pedestrian transit poses an inconvenience to all, including to senior citizens and school children,” the order said.

The order referred to a case where a citizen suffered injury on being hit by a bus after being compelled to walk on the roadside since the pavements are occupied by hawkers. “This indicates that there is a clear risk to public safety if spaces meant for pedestrians are encroached by hawkers. A petition has also been received from an association representing persons with disability citing that they are entitled to equal rights and free movement on the pedestrian walkways,” the order said.

The order has been issued, pursuant to several consultations and meetings on the matter with diverse stakeholders, in order to remove obstruction to pedestrians on the footpaths and vehicular movement causing traffic snarls and inconvenience; remove obstruction to disembarkation/ embarkation of commuters; to ensure sale of goods is done in a clean and hygienic manner and to remove fire hazards and other hazards on the streets.

The order said committees headed by magistrates and constituting police, officials of Shillong Municipal Board, PWD (Roads), etc., and involving other stakeholders as deemed fit, will inspect the different areas and ensure execution of this order. They will regulate the seating of the hawkers and relocate any who are causing obstruction to pedestrian or vehicular movement, or selling goods in contravention to established norms of hygiene and safety.

The committees will ensure that the exercise is completed within ten days, the order said, adding that non-compliance will be met with stern action as per relevant provisions of law.