Paul’s charge on relocation move baseless, says Rapsang

SHILLONG, Aug 23: West Shillong MLA Mohendro Rapsang has slammed UDP leader Paul Lyngdoh over his allegation that the former is part of the decision making process to relocate the residents of Harijan Colony from Them Iew Mawlong to the RP Chest (TB) Hospital area in Mawbah.

Terming the allegation as far from truth and politically laced, Rapsang advised Lyngdoh to understand the real facts before making such baseless comments.

“He (Lyngdoh) should understand one thing. I am not a cabinet minister and I am just supporting the government like all other parties. The relocation decision lies entirely with the government,” Rapsang said.

Rapsang reiterated that he stands with the Mawbah Dorbar Shnong and the residents of the locality in opposing the move of the government to shift the Harijans to Mawbah.

Rapsang also said that his decision to join the National People’s Party, or for that matter any other political party, was his personal matter and not a prerogative of the former MLA of West Shillong.

The MLA also expressed confidence that the state government will find alternative sites to relocate the Harijan community from Then Iew Mawlong.