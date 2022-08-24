Hearing deferred after Bernard tests positive for COVID-19

TURA, Aug 23: The hearing of Tura MDC Bernard Marak has been deferred after the BJP leader tested positive for COVID-19.

Bernard’s hearing, which was supposed to be held on Tuesday, will now take place after the incarcerated leader recovers from the pandemic.

The Tura MDC was arrested last month from Uttar Pradesh following a lookout notice that emanated from a raid of his farmhouse in Edenbari on the outskirts of Tura. Various cases, including those under POCSO, Arms Act as well as Immoral Trafficking have been lodged by the WGH police against the former ANVC (B) chairman.

WGH police had sought police custody of the accused to question him on the various cases filed against him. As on Tuesday, Bernard has been in police custody for 26 days.