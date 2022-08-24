Sonali Phogat’s death appears to be due to cardiac arrest: Goa CM

“The DGP is personally monitoring it. Though it appears to be cardiac arrest, we still will get a post-mortem conducted. An investigation is going on,” Sawant said.

According to Goa police, Phogat felt uneasy on Monday night and was taken to a hospital the morning next (Tuesday) at around 8 a.m., where she was declared brought dead.

On Tuesday, the Police had written to the Department of Forensic Medicine at Goa Medical College for appointing a panel of doctors for conducting the post-mortem.

The autopsy is expected to be conducted later in the day.