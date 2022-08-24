SSA teachers ready to take to the streets on ‘Teachers’ Day’

Tura, Aug 24: Irked by the state government’s failure to release their two months’ pending salaries besides the non-fulfillment of several other demands, teachers under the All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers’ Association (AGHSSASTA) have warned that they would not hesitate to come out into the streets in protest even on Teachers’ Day.

The salaries of two months- June and July of the teachers are currently pending.

Other demands of the teachers include regular payment of salaries, regularization of services, immediate release of eight months long pending arrears and the enhancement of their salaries.

“The government has been ignoring all of our demands. However, we are prepared to come out on the streets for a stronger agitation if it continues to do so,” the teachers said.