Traders’ body rubbishes WGH police chief’s allegations

Tura, Aug 24: The Meghalaya Chamber of Commerce (MCC) on Wednesday denied all allegations made against it by the West Garo Hills (WGH) Superintendent of Police and termed them as false and baseless, while at the same time claiming that the allegations were made with the clear intent of tarnishing the image of the organization.

In a statement issued here, the organization hit out at the District Police Chief pointing out that while the Chamber comprises both tribal and non-tribals, it was only those belonging to the tribal community that were being targeted which, according to the organizations, shows the police chief’s intolerance and hate towards the tribal people.

“The MCC is an elected body of both tribals and non-tribal members. It has no role to play in price fixation or is involved in the price hike of any consumer or food items like snacks, vegetables, fish, meat, fruits, eggs, sweets, confectionaries etc., in Garo Hills,” its secretary Anish M Sangma said.

The organization also said that Tura MDC Bernard N Marak has no role to play in the functioning of the MCC adding that the attempt to link him to the MCC was condemnable. The organizations termed such an act of the police as a clear attempt to curtail the rights and functioning of the organization, which is in violation of Article 19 of the Constitution.

The organization, while strongly denying its alleged involvement in the hiking of prices, recalled that its former president Wilver Greham Danggo had earlier opposed the hike in prices of sweets and confectionaries as well as stressed on the need to review the issue, a report of which was published in this paper.