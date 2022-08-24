Three-day training on advanced metering underway in Tura

Tura, Aug 24: West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe, on Wednesday inaugurated the three-day Training programme on Introduction to Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) and Role of AMI in Reducing AT & C Losses under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in the Circuit House here..

The programme was organised by National Power Training Institute (NPTI), Faridabad in collaboration with Ministry of Power, Government of India for Engineers of Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Limited (MePDCL), Garo Hills Region.

In his brief inaugural speech, Tembe while reminding that the major grievances in the past was the requirement of power, said that nowadays uninterrupted power supply is necessary for almost everything from working in office and in business establishments including farming since some people practiced machine based farming these days.

Stating that the problems faced may not be the same as compared to other states, he advised the organisers to understand the challenges faced in the region after which training can be based on the issues and resolve as per the necessity in the area.

Informing that the West Garo Hills district has resolved with line departments to make the district self-sufficient in several sectors by 2027 in which power is also required, he requested the officials to have fruitful session and discussions and implement the same in their respective work places successfully.

The Deputy Commissioner also suggested that as per the scheme provided by the government, Solar Rooftop can be implemented in order to increase solar potential in the region.