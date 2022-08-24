JD (U) holds meeting in Williamnagar, former teacher to contest seat

Williamnagar, Aug 24: Members of the Janata Dal (United) today held a meeting in the town of Williamnagar in a bid to garner support for their candidate, Robinus T Sangma, who is also a former school teacher.

The JD (U) will be making its first serious foray into elections to the state Assembly with the party being in the process of deciding on candidates for the various constituencies.

The meeting today was presided over by Robinus, who is also the convenor for the Meghalaya chapter of the party.

“If elected I will bring change for people like I did in my former teaching job at Chidekggre Secondary School. The school had a 0% SSLC pass record before I joined but ever since I became the headmaster, we have students passing in the 1st division every year,” stated Robinus.

He added that as the committee president of Loyola College he was instrumental in bringing the College to Garo Hills despite facing many hurdles including the education system in the region.

“Now I want to bring change to the entire area of Williamnagar constituency,” he added.

JDU EGH secretary, Prementh G Momin supported the claims of Robinus adding that he knew the candidate well to give his assent and support.

“He does everything with honesty, endurance, impartiality and commitment. He will bring change,” felt Momin.

General Secretary of Meghalaya JDU, Cyril Marak felt that people needed to back leaders like Robinus, who he asserted was pious and religious.

“We are making a big mistake by electing people who do not have spiritual spirit, sell their own people and own land because they are not scared of God. When they are not scare of God, why will they be scared of selling, deceiving, cheating their people and country,” said Cyril to the gathering this afternoon.