Congress, NPP members join UDP in Ranikor

MAWKYRWAT, Aug 24: Members of Congress led by South West Khasi Hills Youth Congress Committee president Comingstar Syiemlieh along with NPP leaders on Wednesday joined the United Democratic Party (UDP) during a meeting at Photjaud Rangthong village under Ranikor constituency.

The Congress and NPP members were welcomed to the UDP by UDP Ranikor president GG Bung Snaitang in the presence of local MLA Pius Marwein and other leaders.

During the meeting, new office-bearers to the Women’s Wing and Youth Wing of the UDP were also elected.

For UDP Women’s Wing, Nonsirial Syiemlieh was elected as president, Phlorentina Thongni as vice-president, Blestiful Thongni as secretary, among others.

Similarly, Donboklang Syiemlieh was elected as the president and Ibadonbok Syiemlieh as the secretary for the UDP Youth Wing.