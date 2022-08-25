Tickets live for Cherry Blossom Festival 2022

SHILLONG, Aug 24: The Tourism department has made available tickets for the much-awaited Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2022 from Wednesday.

According to a statement, details with regard to dates, event plan, contest applications, stall applications have been made available at www.shillongcherryblossom.com

“This year’s edition will have India’s Biggest Music Contest and Pre-Festival Events in a multi city Indian, Thailand and Malaysian Tour in addition to the International Concert and Literature Festival. The dates of all these events span through October and November 2022,” the statement said.