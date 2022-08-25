State govt keen on promoting ex-servicemen’s welfare: CM

SHILLONG, Aug 24: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has expressed state government’s keenness on promoting the welfare of ex-servicemen and utilising them as valuable human resources for the benefit of the state.

Chairing the 23rd meeting of the Rajya Sainik Board at the conference room of the Meghalaya Secretariat here on Wednesday, the chief minister lauded the Directorate of Sainik Welfare for its sustained efforts towards the welfare of ex-servicemen and widows of ex-servicemen.

Conrad also assured to look into the issues that were flagged in the meeting, which was attended by Chief Secretary DP Wahlang, AOC-in-Charge Eastern Air Command Air Marshall D K Patnaik, COS HQ 101 Area Major General R Amar, among other officials.

The meeting discussed important issues some of which include construction of Sainik Rest House-cum-Office Complex in Shillong, establishment of ECHS polyclinic with CSD outlet facilities at Tura for the welfare of veterans of Garo Hills, enhancement of cash grants to gallantry and distinguished award winners of the state, establishment of Sainik schools in Meghalaya, et al.