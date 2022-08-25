SEBI order restrained Prannoy Radhika Roy from accessing the securities market for 2 yrs: NDTV

Mumbai, Aug 25: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in November 2020 had banned its promoters from accessing the securities market, and further prohibiting buying, selling, or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly, or being associated with the securities market in any manner whatsoever for a period of two years, NDTV said in a regulatory filing.
Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Ltd (VCPL), the proposed acquirer, along with AMG Media Networks and Adani Enterprises on Tuesday has made an open offer for NDTV under the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.
Details in compliance with SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, will be provided to VCPL.
