Assam education can’t be compared with Delhi: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while reacting to his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal’s comments on the state’s schools on Friday said there could be no comparison between Assam schools and Delhi schools.

Sarma said: “There would be no comparison between Delhi schools and Assam schools. Delhi is a Municipal Corporation and running around 1,200 schools with 15-16 lakh students while Assam is a state which runs more than 50,000 to 60,000 schools with around one crore students.”

“If Assam had only 1,200 schools, then each student would get a computer, iPad, smart classes, high-quality morning breakfast and lunch with ‘pulao’ and meat in the noon,” he told the media.

Regarding the model of Delhi government schools, the Assam Chief Minister said that those authorities running only 1,200 schools could not provide model education as many private authorities are running more than 1,200 schools.

He said that the Assam government has been running schools in remote districts, riverine islands, tribal and tea garden workers dominated areas.

Kejriwal on Friday tweeted in Hindi: “Looks like you got upset. I didn’t mean to point out your flaws. We are all in one country. We all have to learn from each other. Only then India will become number one country. I shall come to Assam. Tell me when can I come? You show your good works in the field of education. You come to Delhi, I will show you the works of Delhi.”

Kejriwal earlier took a dig at the BJP-led Assam government over its decision to merge schools that had recorded zero pass percentage in class 10th examinations this year with other schools registering good results.

“Closing of schools is not the solution. We just need to open many new schools across the country. Instead of closing the schools, improve the school and provide quality education,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The Assam unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also suggested Assam’s BJP-led government to adopt the education model of Delhi government for improving the quality of state’s education method.

AAP’s Assam state media coordinator Jayanta Kumar Kalita said that the Delhi model could help improve Assam’s education system.

Kejriwal’s comments and AAP’s advice followed the Assam government’s decision to shut 34 state-run schools for non-performance and poor pass percentage in High School Leaving Certificate) and Assam High Madrassa examinations this year.