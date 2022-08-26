England dominate SA on Day 1

Manchester, Aug 25: James Anderson and Stuart Broad, England’s experienced fast bowlers, took three wickets each to help dismiss South Africa for 151 after tea on Day 1 of the second Test at Old Trafford on Thursday.

It could have been a lot worse for the Proteas, who slumped to 92-7 after choosing to bat before pushing to a more respectable total thanks to Kagiso Rabada’s 36. Rabada was the last man out, with the innings only lasting 53.2 overs.

The 40-year-old Anderson, playing on his home ground in Manchester, had figures of 3-32 to take his national-record haul of wickets to 661. Broad took 3-37. It was a strong start by England, which is looking to respond to an innings defeat at Lord’s last week in the first Test of the three-match series.

In reply, England lost Alex Lees early for 4 runs followed by Ollie Pope (23) and Joe Root for just 9 runs.

England were tottering at 43/3 before Zak Crawley (17*) and Jonny Bairstow, who smashed 38 runs off only 45 balls, stitched together a 6-8 run stand to take England to 111/3 at stumps. (AP)