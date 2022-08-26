England dominate SA on Day 1

SPORTS
By Agencies
England's Stuart Broad, right, reacts after dismissing South Africa's captain Dean Elgar during the first day of the 2nd test cricket match between England and South Africa at the Old Trafford, in Manchester, England, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP/PTI)(AP08_25_2022_000145B)

Manchester, Aug 25: James Anderson and Stuart Broad, England’s experienced fast bowlers, took three wickets each to help dismiss South Africa for 151 after tea on Day 1 of the second Test at Old Trafford on Thursday.
It could have been a lot worse for the Proteas, who slumped to 92-7 after choosing to bat before pushing to a more respectable total thanks to Kagiso Rabada’s 36. Rabada was the last man out, with the innings only lasting 53.2 overs.
The 40-year-old Anderson, playing on his home ground in Manchester, had figures of 3-32 to take his national-record haul of wickets to 661. Broad took 3-37. It was a strong start by England, which is looking to respond to an innings defeat at Lord’s last week in the first Test of the three-match series.
In reply, England lost Alex Lees early for 4 runs followed by Ollie Pope (23) and Joe Root for just 9 runs.
England were tottering at 43/3 before Zak Crawley (17*) and Jonny Bairstow, who smashed 38 runs off only 45 balls, stitched together a 6-8 run stand to take England to 111/3 at stumps. (AP)

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.