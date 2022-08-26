James Anderson creates history

SPORTS
By Agencies
England's James Anderson is interviewed after play on the fifth day of the third Test cricket match between England and Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, southern England on August 25, 2020. (Photo by Mike Hewitt / POOL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO ASSOCIATION WITH DIRECT COMPETITOR OF SPONSOR, PARTNER, OR SUPPLIER OF THE ECB (Photo by MIKE HEWITT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

New Delhi, Aug 25: Adding another feather to his cap, veteran England fast bowler James Anderson on Thursday scripted history by becoming the first cricketer in the history of the sport to play 100 Test matches at home.
The 40-year-old pacer achieved the landmark during the second Test against South Africa in Manchester.
While 72 players have played over 100 Test matches in their career, none have appeared in more than 100 Tests at home. Sachin Tendulkar, who is the only player to play 200 Tests, has 94 appearances in India and comes behind Anderson in the list.
England teammate Stuart Broad is fourth on the list with 91 appearances while former teammate Alastair Cook is fifth with 89 Tests at home. (IANS)

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.