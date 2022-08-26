James Anderson creates history

New Delhi, Aug 25: Adding another feather to his cap, veteran England fast bowler James Anderson on Thursday scripted history by becoming the first cricketer in the history of the sport to play 100 Test matches at home.

The 40-year-old pacer achieved the landmark during the second Test against South Africa in Manchester.

While 72 players have played over 100 Test matches in their career, none have appeared in more than 100 Tests at home. Sachin Tendulkar, who is the only player to play 200 Tests, has 94 appearances in India and comes behind Anderson in the list.

England teammate Stuart Broad is fourth on the list with 91 appearances while former teammate Alastair Cook is fifth with 89 Tests at home. (IANS)