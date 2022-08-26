Cricket Corner

Matt Henry returns to NZ ODI setup

Dubai, Aug 25: In preparation for the three-match ODI series against Australia beginning on September 6, Matt Henry has made a comeback to the New Zealand ODI team. Henry’s inclusion is the only change to the 15-man squad who claimed New Zealand’s first one-day series win in the West Indies earlier this week, with spinner Ish Sodhi making way. Ben Sears, called into the Caribbean tour as an injury replacement for Henry, has been retained for the upcoming three-game series, as has Otago Volts batsman Glenn Phillips – meaning no room for batsmen Henry Nicholls and Will Young. The remainder of the side has a familiar feel to it. (ANI)

Standing tickets for Indo-Pak T20 WC game

Dubai, Aug 25: Standing room tickets were released on Thursday for the highly anticipated ICC Men’s T20 World Cup fixture between India and Pakistan at the MCG on October 23. The general tickets for the marquee game were sold out within five minutes of going on sale in February. Over 4000 standing room tickets will be available for 30 Australian dollars and sold on a first come, first served basis, said the International Cricket Council. (PTI)