Cyclist Yanglem Rojit enthralls students during Sports day event

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 29: Cyclist Yanglem Rojit Singh on Monday interacted with the youths of Shillong on the benefits of a balanced diet and maintaining a disciplined life in the Meghalaya edition of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports’ ‘Meet the Champion’ event to mark National Sports Day. The track cyclist interacted with more than 200 students at St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School.

The cyclist explained the importance of sports and a healthy lifestyle in a student’s life and stressed on the importance of having a well-balanced diet.

Yanglem shared his story and gave an insight on his training and highlighted the role- hard work and dedication in excelling in sports.