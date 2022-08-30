Five kg opium worth Rs 5 cr seized in UP district

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 30: The Sitapur police have seized 5-kilogram opium, valued at over Rs five crore from a truck here.

The opium was hidden in the truck with ‘supari’ in Khairabad police station area. The truck driver Kalvinder Singh has been arrested.

Inspector General of Police, Lucknow Range, Laxmi Singh said all the districts under the range are continuously working against the sale and supply of psychotropic substances.

“Sitapur police received information from its sources that a consignment would be passing through Khairabad. A team comprising an inspector clad in civil clothes stopped the truck bearing the registration number of Punjab. “The truck driver, Kalvinder was grilled on his journey details. However, he could not give satisfactory answers and his transportation log books were incomplete,” she said.

Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan, Superintendent of Police Sitapur, said that the team inspected the truck and found a ‘supari’ consignment.

“We again grilled Kalvinder, who then admitted that opium was hidden in the sacks of supari,” said the officer. (IANS)