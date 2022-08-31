2nd phase of training for Aapta Mitra volunteers underway

Tura, Aug 31: The 2nd Phase of the training programme for up-scaling Aapta Mitra Volunteers under National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), organized by the District Disaster Management Authority, East Garo Hills got underway on Wednesday at the DRDA hall in Williamnagar.

According to District Disaster Management Officer, D Chyne, the 2nd phase of the training which is being attended by 30 volunteers, would be held till September 14.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, A Ch Marak while briefing the gathering said that the scheme aims to impart technical know-how skill to community volunteers during disaster whether natural or man-made. Stressing on the need of providing first aid to victims during disaster, Marak said that this kind of basic training will enable them to undertake relief and rescue task during emergency.