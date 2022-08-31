Drive against illegal drugs to be more intense: Assam minister

Guwahati, Aug 31: “Overdose of drugs and drug addiction can ruin not only the individuals, but also affect their families,” said Assam minister of social justice and empowerment, Pijush Hazarika.

The minister was speaking at a special awareness meeting organised by the State Anti-Drug and Prevention Council on the occasion of International Overdose Awareness Day here on Wednesday.

According to official figures, about 2,300 people have died of drug overdose in our country from 2017 to 2019.

The minister said about 70 of those who died were children aged between 14 years and 18 years.

“There is nothing more unbearable for parents than seeing their children die of drug addiction,” Hazarika said.

He said the Assam government has taken a strong stance against illegal drugs and drug traffickers since May last year.

“The government will always take a tough stance against illegal drugs and we must all be vigilant to protect future generations from these harmful substances,” he said.

Speaking on policies to regulate rehabilitation centres for victims of drug addiction in the state, Hazarika said such policies would help the rehabilitation centres to carry out their work smoothly.

“Each centre should have proper infrastructure, health facilities and necessary facilities for counseling while delivering their services for the victims of drug addiction,” he said.

“However, the government needs the help of the rehabilitation centres to make the victims overcome the menace of drug addiction,” the minister added.

Director of Narcotic Control Bureau, Rakesh Chandra Shukla also spoke about the menace of drug overdose during the programme.

It may be mentioned that International Overdose Awareness Day has been observed globally since 2001 with the aim of showing sympathy to the families of drug addicts and creating a special awareness environment to rescue drug addicts.