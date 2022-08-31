 Child goes missing in WJH

Jowai, August 31: The Superintendent of Police of West Jaintia Hills (WJH) District has informed that a child named Ripynshngain Sumer and aged two years and eight months, S /o Smt. Kyrmenlang Sumer, has been found missing from his residence, Amshipai village under Amlarem sub- division since August 27 this year.

The child’s appearance is stated to be of dark complexion with an oval face and the height is 2 feet approximately. The weight is about 10 kg and the head was shaved recently.

The missing child is wearing a brown T-shirt, dark blue trouser and bare-footed.

It is requested that if the missing child is found or any information received about it may be intimated to the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) at the earliest. The information may be given at the

the telephone numbers of Jowai PCR 9774065467/03652-220050 or that of the Investigating Officer at 8794009576.