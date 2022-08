Jowai, August 31: The Deputy Commissioner (Election), West Jaintia Hills has informed that the first special camp for the purpose of facilitating the voluntary collection ofAadhar number from existing electors of 1- Nartiang A/C, 2- Jowai A/C, 3-Raliang A/C and 4-Mowkaiaw A/C will be held on 3rd September next in all polling stations.

The Deputy Commissioner has directed all booth level officers (BLOs) to be present in their respective Polling Stations.