Kejriwal launches country’s ‘first virtual school’ in Delhi

“Children should come to school physically, but those who are unable to make this, this school will provide education,” he said in a digital press briefing.
“The admission to the schooling platform will be open for students across India and they will also be prepared by experts for entrance exams like NEET, CUET and JEE along with skill-based training,” he further said adding that its name will be Delhi Model Virtual School.
Applications are being invited from Wedenesday for Class 9 for 2022-23. Any child from across the country between the ages of 13 and 18 can apply for this.
Every child will be given an ID password, through which he will be able to attend classes, can access the content of the digital library. This virtual platform has been created by Google and School Net India. This would be a revolutionary step, he said.
