Meghalaya govt plans to relocate Harijan Colony to SMB quarters

Shillong, Aug 31: The Meghalaya Urban Affairs Department has identified the existing Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) residential quarters as the location to relocate the 342 families from Sweepers’ Colony (Harijan Colony) at Them iew Mawlong.

The quarters are adjacent to the SMB office at Bishop Cotton Road here.

The blueprint for relocation in the identified location was submitted by Urban Affairs Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar to the Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Wednesday.

Tynsong is the chairperson of the High Level Committee (HLC) which is entrusted to find an amicable solution for the relocation of these families

Tynsong also informed that a rough idea has been given by the Urban Affairs Department of these SMB quarters which need to be reconstructed.

“As per the technical report given by the department, it is possible to accommodate all the 342 families in the same area,” mentioned Tynsong.

The deputy CM has now instructed the department to come up with the Detailed Project Report (DPR). After the department submits the DPR the government will hold a meeting with the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) and present them with the proposal.

He also mentioned that this new construction will have not less than 12 blocks and in one unit there may be be 30 flats or so. Everything will be clear once the DPR is ready.

Earlier, the government in its blueprint identified three acres of land near the TB Hospital at Upper Mawprem for the construction of a multi-storied housing complex to accommodate the residents of Harijan Colony in Them Ïew Mawlong. However, they were met with resentment from the residents of the area and also the local MLA Mohendro Rapsang cited that the place is already too congested.