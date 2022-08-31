Assam intensifies drive against ‘terror modules’; another madrassa razed

Guwahati, Aug 31: As part of the intensified drive against terror modules operating in the state, the Assam government on Wednesday demolished yet another madrassa after a man, arrested by the state police for alleged “jihadi” activities, was found to have been employed at the institution.

The Bongaigaon district administration engaged about eight excavators to raze the ‘Markazul MaArif Quariayana Madrasa’ at Kabaitary part-IV village under Jogighopa police station amid tight security.

According to reports, the action was initiated after it was revealed during police interrogation that Hafizur Rahman, who was arrested on August 26, used to work at the madrassa.

Official sources said an order was issued by the district disaster management authority to demolish the madrassa as the structure of the building was vulnerable and hence unsafe for human habitation

“There were 163 students studying in the madrassa and they have been relocated and handed over to their guardians,” an official said.

“Besides, police had, during a raid on Tuesday, recovered several documents, literature (apparently promoting jihadi activities) and leaflets of ABT, letter heads of the outfit with seal, etc from a shop located on the premises of the madrassa,” he said.

This is the third private madrassa to be razed by the Assam government following the arrests of about 37 persons allegedly linked to terror outfits such as the Al Qaida in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Bangladesh-based Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

On Monday, the Barpeta district administration had evicted a madrassa at Dhakaliapara in the lower Assam district after a teacher of the madrassa was suspected to have alleged links with the Bangladesh-based terror outfit.

Besides, the administration claimed that the madrassa was constructed illegally on government land in 2018.

Earlier this month, a madrassa in central Assam’s Morigaon district was demolished in the wake of orders of the local district administration, which declared it “unfit as a structure.”

It may be mentioned that over 700 government madrassas have been closed down by the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government in the state.

Chief minister Sarma had on Monday informed that children who were studying in the closed-down madrassas have been admitted to general schools.

“The government is working in tandem with the Muslim community in the state. Madrassa institutions are working with the state government and they have assured to abide by government rules…so we are reforming madrassas by taking the community into confidence,” the chief minister said.