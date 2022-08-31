Wanted criminal in Bihar, Assam held in Delhi

DCP of Special Cell, Southern Range, Jasmeet Singh said that the accused identified as Dabloo Yadav alias Rashida Raman was arrested at 10.30 a.m. on August 29 from Okhla Mandi in New Delhi when he came to meet his contacts.”Inspector Shiv Kumar, under the supervision of ACP Attar Singh, has arrested him. A single shot pistol of .315 bore with 3 live cartridges was recovered from him on the spot. A case under Arms Act is registered in Special Cell in this regard,” said Singh.

Yadav had been on the run since a case of sensational shootout resulting in the death of one Avdesh Yadav, his own nephew, in February this year.

Yadav had hired two killers and got Avdesh killed to settle the scores with him to avenge the killing of his two brothers by the family members of Suryanarain Yadav, his own uncle. Avdesh used to support the family of Suryanarain on the issue of land dispute between the two families.

“Yadav was absconding and wanted in the above case of murder in Guwahati, Assam. Yadav revealed that there is a dispute between his uncle Suryanarain Yadav’s family and his family on possession of 12 bighas agricultural land in his village in Samastipur, Bihar, for more than 26 years. He has further disclosed that he had hired two professional killers namely, Pankaj Ram and Balram Paswan, and got Avdesh Yadav killed to settle the scores with him for supporting his uncle Suryanarain Yadav’s family on the issue of land dispute,” the official said.