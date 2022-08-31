Wanted criminal in Bihar, Assam held in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 31: A most wanted criminal of Bihar and Assam who was involved in a number of cases has been caught by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.
Yadav had been on the run since a case of sensational shootout resulting in the death of one Avdesh Yadav, his own nephew, in February this year.
Yadav had hired two killers and got Avdesh killed to settle the scores with him to avenge the killing of his two brothers by the family members of Suryanarain Yadav, his own uncle. Avdesh used to support the family of Suryanarain on the issue of land dispute between the two families.
“Yadav was absconding and wanted in the above case of murder in Guwahati, Assam. Yadav revealed that there is a dispute between his uncle Suryanarain Yadav’s family and his family on possession of 12 bighas agricultural land in his village in Samastipur, Bihar, for more than 26 years. He has further disclosed that he had hired two professional killers namely, Pankaj Ram and Balram Paswan, and got Avdesh Yadav killed to settle the scores with him for supporting his uncle Suryanarain Yadav’s family on the issue of land dispute,” the official said.
